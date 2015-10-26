Jeff Goldblum has a growing list of experiencing "firsts" in 2015.

The 63-year-old new dad visited a pumpkin patch with his wife Emilie Livingstone, 32, and their 4-month-old son Charlie.

"It was all our first pumpkin patch!!! #mrbones #halloween," Emilie posted on Instagram on Oct. 25.

Jeff proposed to Emilie in July 2014, and the pair wed in November of that year.

The former Olympic gymnast gave birth to their son on Independence Day, ironically the name of one of Jeff's classic films.

In August, Jeff told Conan O'Brien he was very happy, praising his "dear, dear wife."

"She's so wonderful," he said.

He also gushed about his son who is "so good and sweet. I enjoy him. I love him to bits. I nuzzle him. I smell him. I kiss him. I talk to him. I make jokes with him. I sing to him."