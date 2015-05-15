Happily on her own.

After a long, public battle, 17-year-old Ariel Winter has been emancipated from her mother.

The "Modern Family" actress took to Twitter on May 15 to share her joy with her 339,000 followers.

"I am now officially emancipated!!! I'm really lucky I have an amazing support system and lovely people in my life who have given me the support and guidance to have been given this wonderful opportunity" she tweeted, thanking her father, who she's remained close with, and her sister Shanelle Gray, whom she has been living with since 2012.

"Thank you to all of my family, friends, and fans who have supported me through all of my endeavors in life, and have encouraged me," she continued. "Thank you for making my life so special! I can't wait to embark on my new adventures."

Ariel has been estranged from her mother, Chrystal Workman, for nearly three years and she was removed from the family home after allegations of abuse in 2012. At the time, Chrystal was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Ariel.