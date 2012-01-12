NEW YORK (AP) -- Stephen Colbert isn't running for president — at least not yet.

During taping of the Thursday night episode of "The Colbert Report," he legally transferred his super political action committee to his friend and Comedy Central cohort Jon Stewart. Dropping by from "The Daily Show," Stewart happily signed the super PAC documents and accepted the post.

The move potentially paves the way for Colbert to enter the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina, his home state. Campaigning politicians are prohibited from simultaneously running a super PAC.

But Colbert only hinted at such a decision. In true potential candidate form, he announced he's forming "an exploratory committee" to consider whether he would run for president of "the United States of South Carolina."

Colbert memorably attempted to run in the primary in the 2008 election.