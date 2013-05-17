Denise Richards reveals slim bikini body by the pool with her kids
Denise Richards knows how to make the most of a day off! The actress got a break from work on Wednesday, so she treated her kids to an afternoon of leisure.
The 42-year-old mom to daughters Sam, 9, Lola, 7, and Eloise, 22 months, was spotted enjoying some family time by a Beverly Hills Hotel pool. "Had the afternoon off," she tweeted Thursday. "Fun in the sun today with the family ... feels like summer! Staycation."
Richards gave a glimpse of her slim bikini body while carrying a large inflatable dolphin toy to the pool for her kids. The hot mom wore a tied up Billboard Music Awards T-shirt that showed off her toned tummy, and sported tiny white bikini bottoms that accentuated her lean legs.
The stunning actress was recently criticized for her skinny body, but she defended her thin frame to "Extra." "I don't know why lately I've been getting so much flack for it," Richards said. "I have a very healthy lifestyle and I'm busy."
Indeed, Richards has been very busying juggling her role on ABC Family's new TV series, "Twisted," and looking after ex-husband Charlie Sheen's twin sons with Brooke Mueller. Richards has been given temporary custody of the 4-year-old boys, Bob and Max, while Mueller is in rehab being treated for prescription drug abuse.
On May 12, Richards was away filming in NYC while the kids were looked after by her father, but Sheen helped her get home quickly. "Greatest ex Charlie Sheen," Richards tweeted. "My mom's day gift flying me home on his plane so I can take the kids to school."
