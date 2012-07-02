Erin Andrews has a new job!

After an eight-year run at ESPN, the TV personality is stepping down to join FOX Sports, according to Sports Illustrated.

At her new post, the former College Game Day co-anchor is set to host a new Saturday prime time college football studio show, and will have roles in the network's NFL and MLB coverage.

"This was a difficult move but it was the right move because it's allowing me to do so many things that I probably would not have been able to do had I stayed at ESPN," the 34-year-old told the outlet in a Sunday interview. "It's a different way to expand my role. I'm not tired yet. I don't want to hang it up. I just need to get better and these were different opportunities that I would not be able to find anywhere but at Fox Sports."

Last year, Andrews filed a new $10 million invasion of privacy lawsuit for a 2008 incident where she was videotaped in the nude through the peephole of her Nashville hotel room. The reporter wanted $6 million, plus costs and interest, from the West End Marriot, and $4 million from Michael Barrett, the Chicago man who pleaded guilty to stalking her. (He was sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison in 2010.)

In 2010, Andrews finished third place with her pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy on the 10th season of Dancing with the Stars.

