Lady Gaga has been made an honorary Australian citizen during a trip to the country.

The "Poker Face" hitmaker, a keen gay rights advocate, flew Down Under earlier this month to promote her latest album "Born This Way" and stage a show at Sydney Town Hall on Wednesday.

She took time out from her busy schedule this week (to meet with Sydney mayor Clover Moore - and the star was handed a prestigious honor.

Gaga posted a picture on her Twitter.com page of her special certificate and wrote alongside the snap, "Thank you to the Mayor of Sydney, steadfast GLBT (gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender) activist, for making me an honorary Aussie Citizen."

The singer also treated her Australian fans to two nightclub gigs in Sydney during her whistle-stop trip, and told the crowd at the ARQ hotspot: "I just want to say thank you so much because without Australia I would not be where I am today. Today I met the mayor of Sydney and she made me an honorary citizen of Sydney for my gay advocacy. So thank you for being so f**king gay."