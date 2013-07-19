Fun-loving late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel sure knows how to throw a party! The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host tapped a number of his best A-list celebrity pals to celebrate his nuptials to co-head writer Molly McNearney in Ojai, Calif. on Saturday, July 13, and Kimmel's ceremony and reception did not disappoint.

According to a source, the guests really let their hair down on the dance floor at the private affair, where the couple's family members rubbed shoulders with some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, John Krasinski, Jennifer Garner and more.

"It was kind of crazy having so many huge celebs there because there was also a ton of family -- so it was like a mix of A-listers and family," the source tells Us exclusively.

And, the source adds, everyone had a blast. "Everyone was dancing and drinking," the insider says. "Gabourey Sidibe was the hit of the dance floor. She was really breaking it down! All the big celebs were out there dancing. John Krasinski was twirling Emily Blunt around, Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston were out there at one point, Stanley Tucci and his wife were dancing -- it was great."

Longtime pal Adam Carolla gave a heartfelt speech toasting the newlyweds, and Sam Ronson deejayed the reception, another source tells Us.

Sidibe played a major role in the wedding ceremony earlier in the day as well, as Us Weekly previously reported. When the time came for McNearney to walk down the aisle, Sidibe (clad in a halter-style wedding dress and a long veil) proceeded down the aisle instead.

"The Gabby Sidibe walking down the aisle bit was the biggest hit of the wedding -- everyone was dying because it was hysterical!" the source recalls. "The story behind it is that months and months ago during wedding planning, Molly and Jimmy were joking one night like, 'What if you look down the aisle for me and it's actually Gabourey Sidibe instead?' They were cracking up about it."

"Then I'm sure Jimmy forgot all about the conversation," the source continues. "[Then] Molly called Gabby up and asked if she'd be up to really do it! Jimmy was so surprised and thought it was hysterical. It is so their sense of humor."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jimmy Kimmel Wedding: Jennifer Aniston, John Krasinski, Other Stars "Drinking and Dancing"