Justin Bieber is telling it -- or, rather, singing it -- like it is. A week after his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez cryptically covered Justin Timberlake's famous kiss-off anthem "Cry Me a River," Bieber is responding in kind with a song of his own: a tune called "Nothing Like This" from his album Believe Acoustic, out Tuesday, Jan. 29. ("Nothing Like This" is one of three new tracks on the record.)

An insider tells Us Weekly that the revealing ballad is all about the pop sensation's split from Gomez, 20, whom he dated on and off for two years until just before New Year's. "It tells the whole story about how he broke up with her, she begged him to take her back, and then he decided he was done for good," the source explains to Us of the tune. "This is his answer to Selena."

The song seems to suggest that Bieber truly loved his ex but couldn't deal with the back-and-forth drama anymore. As he sings in the second verse: "Gave you everything / Everything I had to give / Girl, why would you push me away / Lost in confusion / Like an illusion / You know I'm used to making your day / That's in the past now / We didn't last now / Guess that this is meant to be / Tell me was it worth it / We were so perfect / Baby, I just want you to see."

The chorus goes on to say: "There's nothing like us / There's nothing like you and me together through the storm."

Alas, the 18-year-old singer and his former love are no longer weathering that storm as a couple. As Us Weekly revealed exclusively earlier this month, the pop star and his girlfriend broke up -- allegedly "for good" this time -- after having a "huge fight" while on vacation to Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, in late December.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Justin Bieber Sings About Selena Gomez Split in New Song "Nothing Like Us"