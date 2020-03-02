Action stars who made family-friendly films

It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel shocked fans when -- after starring in action flicks like "Pitch Black," "The Fast and the Furious," "xXx" and "The Chronicles of Riddick" -- he headlined 2005's "The Pacifier" as a Navy SEAL tasked with essentially babysitting five unruly children ranging in age from 7 months to 16 years. In honor of the family comedy's 15th anniversary on March 4, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at more action stars who surprising starred in family-friendly fare. Keep reading for more...

