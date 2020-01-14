A guide to the voice cast of 'Dolittle'

Robert Downey Jr. is back, and this time he's playing a veterinarian with a peculiar talent: He's able to speak to animals! On Jan. 17, 2020, the adventure-fantasy flick "Dolittle" hits theaters, and we seriously can't wait to see what shenanigans Dr. Dolittle gets into! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the star-studded voice cast to find out who's voicing whom...

