Celebs Revealed

A guide to the cast and new characters of 'Mary Poppins Returns'

Walt Disney Pictures / Jay Maidment 1 / 12

"Mary Poppins Returns" brings fans of the iconic Disney classic to the future, focusing on the Banks children 25 years later. Young Michael is now all grown up with a family of his own, and when tragedy strikes, Mary Poppins returns to once again help the family. Before this new installment hits theaters on Dec. 19, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast and new characters in the film. Keep reading to meet them all...

RELATED: "Mary Poppins" cast: Where are they now?

Up NextBig-screen fashion
Walt Disney Pictures / Jay Maidment 1 / 12

"Mary Poppins Returns" brings fans of the iconic Disney classic to the future, focusing on the Banks children 25 years later. Young Michael is now all grown up with a family of his own, and when tragedy strikes, Mary Poppins returns to once again help the family. Before this new installment hits theaters on Dec. 19, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the cast and new characters in the film. Keep reading to meet them all...

RELATED: "Mary Poppins" cast: Where are they now?

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries