Helena Bonham Carter's movie transformations

Helena Bonham Carter can get into character like no other! Having often worked closely with her fantastical filmmaker ex, Tim Burton, she's completely morphed her appearance for roles, taking on a majestic queen, an enchanting sorceress, a rebellious ape and everything in between. In honor of the "Ocean's 8" star's 53rd birthday on May 26, 2019, Wonderwall.com rounded up her most drastic movie transformations over the years. Keep reading to uncover Helena's many faces in film...

