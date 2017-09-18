Judi Dench's movie roles ranked

British star Judi Dench got her start in theater doing Shakespearean plays back in the late '50s. But she became more well-known on this side of the pond in the '90s with her recurring role as M in the James Bond films. The seven-time Oscar nominee (and one-time Academy Award winner) has since built up an impressive Hollywood resume with a flair for period pieces, action and serious drama as well as movies that incorporate her theatrical roots. Since her latest flick, "Victoria & Abdul," is set for release on Sept. 22, 2017, we've ranked some of her major roles over the years from worst to very best.

