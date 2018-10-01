Michelle Williams, Tom Hardy and more Oscar nominees who've been in Marvel movies

Michelle Williams and Tom Hardy are making the jump from serious dramas to superhero blockbusters with the release of their latest film, "Venom." In celebration of the movie hitting theaters on Oct. 5, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Michelle, Tom and other Oscar nominees who've starred in Marvel movies. The actress, who plays Anne Weying in "Venom," has been nominated for not one but four Academy Awards. She received her first Oscar nomination for 2005's "Brokeback Mountain," which was followed by nominations for "Blue Valentine," "My Week with Marilyn" and "Manchester by the Sea." Tom, who plays the titular journalist-turned-sentient alien Symbiote in "Venom," earned his first Oscar nod in 2016 for his work in "The Revenant." Keep reading to see which other Oscar contenders are also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

