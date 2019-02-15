'Office Space' cast: Where are they now?
It's been 20 years since "Office Space" debuted in theaters across the country. In celebration of the hilarious Mike Judge film's 20th anniversary on Feb. 19, 2019, Wonderwall.com is checking up on the cast. Keep reading to find out what the "Office Space" actors and actresses are up to today...
RELATED: Best TV spinoffs
It's been 20 years since "Office Space" debuted in theaters across the country. In celebration of the hilarious Mike Judge film's 20th anniversary on Feb. 19, 2019, Wonderwall.com is checking up on the cast. Keep reading to find out what the "Office Space" actors and actresses are up to today...
RELATED: Best TV spinoffs