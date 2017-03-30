'Smurfs: The Lost Village' actors and actresses: Meet the cast

"Smurfs: The Lost Village" opens in theaters on April 7, 2017. To celebrate the animated film -- which is not a sequel to 2011's "The Smurfs" or 2013's "The Smurfs 2" -- Wonderwall.com has the scoop on everything you need to know about the famous faces who comprise the voice cast. Keep reading to find out who voices Papa Smurf, Hefty, Brainy and more of our favorite diminutive blue villagers, starting with the brave, adventurous and independent Smurfette, who's long been the only female Smurf. You might recognize her as the voice of singer-actress Demi Lovato!

