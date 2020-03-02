Stars' biggest box office bombs

Not every film can be a smash hit. Occasionally, despite a star-studded cast or a flashy plot, they end up disastrous duds. Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of these major fails, starting with one of the most infamous box office bombs in movie history! This film starred two of the biggest stars of 2003 -- who also happened to be dating off screen: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Despite interest in Bennifer's real-life romance, that couldn't change the movie's plot -- "Gigli" was largely considered to be one of the worst films ever. It earned horrendous reviews and became one of the most expensive bombs ever at the time, earning just $7.2 million against a $75.6 million production budget. Keep reading to see more major box office flops...

