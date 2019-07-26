ICYMI: The week in music for July 21-27, 2019

A$AP Rocky charged with assault in Sweden

After three weeks of sitting in a Swedish jail as authorities investigated, A$AP Rocky was charged with assault on July 25. The rapper was arrested on July 3 following an altercation with another man in Stockholm. Swedish public prosecutor Daniel Suneson claimed that the American music star and two other men kicked the alleged victim and beat him with a glass bottle, but the rapper maintains his innocence, insisting that he was acting in self defense after being followed and harrassed.

