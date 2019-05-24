ICYMI: The week in music for May 19-25

Three handwritten wills discovered in Aretha Franklin's home

At the time of her death in August 2018, it was widely believed that Aretha Franklin did not leave a will behind. However, this week, three documents -- handwritten wills discovered in her home, two from 2010 and one from 2014 -- were submitted to Michigan's Oakland County probate court. The missives, which appear to have been penned by Aretha, offer insight into the music legend's financial goals and also disavow two earlier wills created decades earlier, including one with a letter for a former love, Temptations singer Dennis Edwards. The handwriting has not yet been confirmed as Aretha's, but another hearing has been scheduled in June to discuss the validity of the documents.

