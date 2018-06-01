ICYMI: The week in music for May 27-June 2

Drake speaks out about resurfaced blackface photo

On May 30, Drake addressed a 2007 photo showing him in blackface after the image caused a storm of controversy. "I know everyone is enjoying the circus but I want to clarify this image in question," he posted on his Instagram Stories. "This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast." The image was used as cover art for a new Pusha T diss track, "The Story of Adidon," that takes aim at the Canadian rapper.

