Pregnant Tori Spelling Wears Skimpy Black Monokini

For a body that has endured bearing three children, Tori Spelling's is looking pretty impressive!

In Los Angeles on Monday, the 39-year-old, who is pregnant with baby No. 4, showed off her growing bump in a sexy, black crocheted monokini that left almost nothing to the imagination.

The reality television star enjoyed some R&R in the gorgeous Memorial Day weather with her 7-month-old daughter, Hattie, and her husband, Dean McDermott, 45. (The pair, who have been married for six years, are also parents to Liam, 5, and Stella, 3.)

In late March, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alumna confirmed her surprise pregnancy, which came just five months after she gave birth to Hattie. The following month, Spelling told Rachael Ray that she hopes baby No. 4 is a boy.

"We would like a little boy, and Stella. ... She's now a middle child, and when we told her about the pregnancy, she said, 'I hope it's a little boy for Liam,'" Spelling told the "Rachael Ray Show" host.

