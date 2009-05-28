Redmond O'Neal "Responding Very, Very Well" to Drug Rehab
Redmond O'Neal is doing well with his "aggressive drug and alcohol rehabilitation program," Commissioner Jane Godfrey told the Los Angeles Superior Court during a progress report hearing on Thursday.
"He is responding very, very well," she said.
The 24-year-old son of Farrah Fawcett -- who is currently battling cancer -- did not appear at the hearing, but he will continue his in-custody treatment program.
See photos of famous celebrity mugshots.
O'Neal is still in the "trial" phase, Godfrey said.
The drug program -- run by Impact, an organization based in Pasadena -- could remove him from probation and wipe his record clean of previous drug convictions if he completes their mandates successfully.
See photos of today's top news stories.
His next hearing -- which he is not required to attend -- is scheduled for June 25.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 14 hours ago Check out the best celebrity mug shots of all time!
- Mar. 06, 2019 See these '80s stars before and after plastic surgery