Rihanna is a recording artist. She's not a role model.

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, is both, the "B---- Better Have My Money" singer said.

In speaking to NME Magazine, Rihanna was asked why she has yet to join Taylor on stage during her 1989 tour, as a cavalcade of the entertainment industry's biggest names have done in recent months. The answer was simple: "I don't think I would," she said. "I just don't think it makes sense."

"I don't think our brands are the same; I don't think they match," she elaborated. "I don't think our audiences are the same. In my mind she's a role model, I'm completely not."

In the past, Rihanna has echoed those sentiments about herself. She doesn't feel that she needs to morally guide her fans.

Speaking to USA Today last year, she said she hates the term "role model."

"I don't like to use that word because people have their own opinion on what that means to them," she said. "I can't really say I'm a role model. I'm not perfect. I'm not trying to sell that. I want people to have fun but be responsible, protect themselves and be in control of your life. You can never judge people. I always made that a point. You never know what someone is going through."

For now, Rihanna, who has been linked to rapper Travis Scott, is focusing on her new album, which isn't done yet.

"No matter what I post online, within three comments there's somebody saying, 'Where is R8?' I could post anything. Nothing else matters," she told the magazine. "They don't care about anything but that. But it makes me excited, because I can't wait to give them something great."