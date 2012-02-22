LOL!

With less than one week to go until the Parenthood season finale airs, the cast has come together with singer (and boyfriend of the show's Mae Whitman) Landon Pigg, 28, to film a goofy video cover of LFO's 1999 hit, "Girl on TV."

In the clip, cast members -- including: Craig T. Nelson, 67, Peter Krause, 46, Lauren Graham, 44, Dax Shepard, 37, and Erika Christensen, 29 -- put their lip synching skills to the test. But the real stars are the show’s young actors (Tyree Brown, 8, Miles Heizer, 17, Sarah Ramos, 20, Whitman, 23, and Michael B. Jordan, 25), who break it down with their over the top dance moves.

Watch the video above and tune into Parenthood's season finale on Tuesday at 10 pm on NBC.

