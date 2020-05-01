Best foreign TV shows to watch during quarantine

For many of us, social distancing means spending some quality time with our couches and streaming services. What makes subtitled television shows particularly inviting during this time of self-containment is that they allow us the opportunity to travel somewhere else from the comfort and safety of our homes. Join Wonderwall.com as we list off the best foreign TV shows that deserve your attention... starting with this popular K-drama. Starring Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, "Crash Landing on You" chronicles the love story between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean military officer. In a paragliding excursion gone wrong, Yoon Se-ri drops down in North Korea, where she comes across Ri Jeong-hyeok, an army officer who decides to help hide her from law enforcement. The show has all the makings of a feel-good Korean drama, and after the first episode, you'll be hooked. Stream "Crash Landing on You" on Netflix. Keep reading for more...

