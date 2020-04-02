TV shows that started abroad and got a remake 

Believe it or not, many of our favorite television shows are actually remakes of existing ones! In honor of the debut of the ABC romantic comedy series "The Baker and the Beauty" on April 1, 2020 -- an adaptation of the Israeli series "Beauty and the Baker" -- Wonderwall.com is taking a look at more TV shows that started abroad and got an American remake... Set in Miami, "The Baker and the Beauty" follows the life of Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk), a young Cuban man who works at his family's bakery. After breaking up with his girlfriend, Daniel meets international fashion model Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley) and the two quickly fall for each other in spite of their disparate lifestyles. The original version of the series was one of the highest rated scripted series to ever debut in Israel. Keep reading for more foreign shows that got a U.S. remake...

RELATED: "Gossip Girl" cast: Where are they now?