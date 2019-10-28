ICYMI: Biggest TV news of October 2019

"Today" show stars address Matt Lauer rape allegations, share supper for accuser

Troubling new allegations concerning Matt Lauer's behavior while he was working at "Today" made major headlines this month. On Oct. 8, Variety reported that in Ronan Farrow's new book "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators," which came out on Oct. 15, Brooke Nevils -- Meredith Vieira's former assistant -- accused Matt of raping her while they were on assignment in Russia during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. In a lengthy open letter, Matt -- who was fired from "Today" in November 2017 because of his behavior toward Brooke, whose identity was unknown at the time -- denied her claims and insisted their sexual interactions were consensual. The morning after the news broke, Matt's former "Today" show colleagues addressed the allegations on the morning show: "This is shocking and appalling, and I honestly don't even know what to say about it," said Savannah Guthrie, who also told viewers, "We're disturbed to our core." She continued, "I want to say that I know it wasn't easy for our colleague Brooke to come forward then. It's not easy now. And we support her and any women who have come forward with claims..." Chimed in Hoda Kotb, "It's like you feel like you've known someone for 12 years … and then all of a sudden, like, a door opens up and it's a part of them you didn't know. We don't know all the facts in all of this, but they're not allegations of an affair -- they're allegations of a crime, and I think that's shocking to all of us here who have sat with Matt for many, many years... our thoughts are with Brooke. It's not easy what she did to come forward. It's not easy at all."

