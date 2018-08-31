ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in TV for Aug. 26 - Sept. 1

Abby Huntsman joining "The View" as co host Abby Huntsman joining "The View" as co host
Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images for Vivienne Tam 1 / 10

Abby Huntsman joining "The View" as co-host

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Abby Huntsman is joining the upcoming 22nd season of "The View," which debuts on Sept. 4. She joins moderator Whoopi Goldberg and panelists Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain on the ABC talk show.

RELATED: Talk-show host controversies and feuds

Up NextBig bucks
Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images for Vivienne Tam 1 / 10

Abby Huntsman joining "The View" as co-host

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Abby Huntsman is joining the upcoming 22nd season of "The View," which debuts on Sept. 4. She joins moderator Whoopi Goldberg and panelists Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain on the ABC talk show.

RELATED: Talk-show host controversies and feuds

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries