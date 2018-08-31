ICYMI: The week in TV for Aug. 26 - Sept. 1

Abby Huntsman joining "The View" as co-host

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Abby Huntsman is joining the upcoming 22nd season of "The View," which debuts on Sept. 4. She joins moderator Whoopi Goldberg and panelists Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain on the ABC talk show.

