ICYMI: The week in TV for Feb. 24-March 2
Jenna Bush Hager named co-host of the fourth hour of "Today"
NBC announced on Feb. 26 that Jenna Bush Hager will join Hoda Kotb as the new co-host of the fourth hour of the "Today" show, replacing Kathie Lee Gifford when she retires in April.
