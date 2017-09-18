'Star Trek' captains: Where are they now?

The latest installment in the "Star Trek" franchise, the CBS All Access series "Star Trek: Discovery," debuts on Sept. 24, 2017. The show will break from tradition by centering around a character other than a captain: Sonequa Martin-Green's First Officer Michael Burnham. ("Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" actress Michelle Yeoh will serve as the captain of the new Starfleet crew, Philippa Georgiou.) In honor of the new series, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who've portrayed captains on previous installments in the "Star Trek" TV universe. Keep reading to see how they've changed over the years...

