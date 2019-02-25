Biggest music news of February 2019

Women reign supreme at the 2019 Grammys

Women were the talk of the town at the 2019 Grammys, where they won major awards and sang and played in the majority of the telecast's performances on Feb. 10. Kacey Musgraves took home the trophy for album of the year while Cardi B made history when she won for best rap album (she was the first solo woman to ever do so). Jennifer Lopez also made headlines for both her controversial Motown tribute and her red carpet attire.

