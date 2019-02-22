ICYMI: The week in music for Feb. 17-23
Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves lead ACM Award nominations
2019 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations were announced on Feb. 20 and Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay scored the most nods with six each. Best album Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves followed close behind with five.
Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves lead ACM Award nominations
2019 Academy of Country Music Awards nominations were announced on Feb. 20 and Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay scored the most nods with six each. Best album Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves followed close behind with five.