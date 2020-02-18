The escalating feud in Duane Chapman's family has simmered.

The "Dog's Most Wanted" star was stuck in an uncomfortable position recently with his daughter Lyssa Chapman at odds with Moon Angell, who was rumored to be his new girlfriend.

Xposure / AKM-GSI

On Monday, TMZ asked Dog if he and Lyssa had spoken recently.

"We're good, she's just one of my crazy daughters," he joked, also downplaying their public feud, saying, "that's what family's do."

In early January, Lyssa sounded off on Moon, claiming she dated her brother before moving on to the widowed Dog, whose wife, Beth, passed away in June following a battle with throat cancer. After Dog posted a photo with Moon on Jan. 5, Lyssa commented with vomit emojis.

Dog went on to defend Moon, but they both declared their relationship as nothing more than a close friendship while appearing on "Dr. Oz." Part of the Lyssa's issue with Moon was that she lived with Dog in the home he previously shared with Beth. However, Moon has since moved out.

The two "sat down [in early February] for a deep convo, and he thanked her for everything she's done for him" since Beth died, TMZ said. "Dog told Moon he's ready to move on, and she saw the writing on the wall -- time for her to move out."

Getty Images

Over the last several weeks, things between Dog and his family have gotten better.

"We squabble like normal families," Dog told TMZ. "They're all nuts. Dad's cool, but they're all crazy."

He added, "I don't know about the word dysfunctional, but I think we created it."