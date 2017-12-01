Harry and Meghan are engaged, Matt Lauer is fired, and more ICYMI news

It's officially time to get ready for the second coming of the royal wedding. On Nov. 27, Clarence House announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged. The wedding will take place in May 2018 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle (some unconfirmed reports have it pegged for May 26). The queen is expected to attend. The day the engagement was announced, Harry and Meghan publicly spoke together for the first time, telling the BBC that the proposal happened a few weeks ago at their cottage in Kensington Palace. "It was a cozy night," Meghan said. "We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee." Harry said, "It was a really nice moment -- it was just the two of us. I think I managed to catch her by surprise." Meghan said, "Yes, as a matter of fact I could barely let you finish proposing! I said, 'Can I say 'yes' now?!'" Harry designed the ring himself. "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's ... her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewelry collection to make sure that she's with us on this... on this crazy journey together," Harry said. The engaged couple hit the ground running: On Dec. 1, they stepped out for their first official royal work day as a couple, doing a walkabout and attending a celebration for World AIDS Day in Nottingham, England.

