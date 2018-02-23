Daniel Craig's face confuses fans, Kat Von D gets married and more ICYMI news

Daniel Craig, is that you? That's the question many people were asking after the James Bond actor presented at the 71st EE British Academy Film Awards in London on Feb. 18. Daniel appeared puffy and somewhat unrecognizable. Some fans even described him as appearing "plastic." "Bond looks... different," tweeted one. "What happened to Daniel Craig's face?" another wondered. Many assumed he overdid it with Botox and fillers. Whatever the case, 007 has successfully confused the world with his new look.

RELATED: The best Oscars fashion of all time