Audrina Patridge details messy split, Ryan Phillippe faces abuse allegations and more ICYMI news this week

Less than a year after tying the knot, "The Hills" alum Audrina Patridge has filed to divorce Corey Bohan, alleging both emotional and physical abuse. The reality TV star was granted a temporary restraining order against the BMX athlete on Sept. 18. In court documents, Audrina claims that not only has Corey been both emotionally abusive via name-calling and harassment, but she says he's also been physically violent, even once pushing her while she was holding their 15-month-old daughter, Kirra. She also claims he's suicidal and says she's worried that Corey, an Australian citizen, will abduct their baby, saying he "might obtain a passport to her and take her to Australia without my consent." Further, she also alleges that Corey isn't respecting the court one iota, claiming that he showed up at her door one day after the restraining order was granted so he could plant cameras to keep tabs on her.

