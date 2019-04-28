There's no harm in having a good laugh about an ex-boyfriend, right?

Jennifer Lawrence, who's newly engaged to Cooke Maroney, joked about ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday, April 27.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Darren came up while she and director David O. Russell reminisced about their work together on movies like "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Joy" during a Tribeca Talks Director Series special event.

David recalled how he first met the "Red Sparrow" star when he spotted her chatting with her now ex outside of an AFI luncheon.

"She was talking to... Is it okay that I say this?" David asked, before getting the go ahead to continue from Jennifer, "Darren Aronofsky -- at the car park."

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Jennifer was quick to make a joke about the situation, quipping, "Did a lot of networking at that lunch, I guess!"

She and Darren dated for about a year after making the movie "Mother!" together in 2016, but she's since moved on with her new art gallery director fiancé, Cooke.

The pair got serious quickly after being introduced by Jennifer's best friend, Laura Simpson, last summer.

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

Cooke popped the question with a massive emerald-cut sparkler in February, and the lovebirds were recently spotted apartment hunting together in New York City.