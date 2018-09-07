New details about Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's mediation, plus more news

New details about Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's custody mediation

Earlier this week, it was revealed Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are in mediation in order to deal with an issue related to their children. It turns out the former couple has been trying to come to an agreement about their opposing parenting styles and the role of church and religion in their sons' lives, according to People. "They have very different points of view on how to raise their kids," an insider tells the mag of Gavin and Gwen's approach to parenting Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4. For Gwen, the source explains, church is extremely important. Gavin, meanwhile, "isn't a Christian and parenting in that way," says the source. A second person assures the magazine despite Gavin's lack of serious religious faith, the singer "loves his kids." Says the insider: "They're the world to him. He's a great father and wants to spend as much time with them as possible." The pair announced they were ending their 20-year romance in 2015. They share joint custody of their sons.

