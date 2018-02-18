There's bad blood brewing between Taylor Swift and her neighbors.

The New York Post reveals that some Manhattan residents are unhappy that the pop star has been building a massive property portfolio on their Tribeca block.

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Her four properties are worth nearly $50 million combined.

First, in 2014, the "Ready For It?" singer bought two penthouses on Franklin Street for $19.95 million and combined them during extensive renovations. Then, in September 2017, she snapped up a three-story townhouse next door for $18 million. Now, she's also purchased a second-floor unit at the same Franklin Street address as her penthouse complex for a staggering $9.75 million.

Neighbors claim they're worried not only about more fan and paparazzi presence in what should be a quiet neighborhood, but that she'll wreak havoc on the block if she brings in noisy, lane-blocking construction crews to renovate her newly purchased properties.

The Post reports that after Taylor's townhouse purchase was made public in October, a flier that read "Taylor Swift can go f--- herself was posted on a lamppost in Tribeca.

TNYF/WENN.com

Two neighbors spoke to the newspaper -- though didn't want their names used for fear of upsetting Taylor -- to explain why her real estate domination is a problem for them.

"We don't need celebrities here that will draw the focus [of] the paparazzi or extra fan attention. [There's already a] small swarm of teenage girls lurking and swooning outside [Taylor's home regularly]," an entrepreneur who lives in the neighborhood told the Post. "Yes, we have celebrities living here -- [but] we like not having conspicuous celebrities here. That's why we live in Tribeca. Because the flashier famous people are clustered [in neighborhoods] like the West Village."

Time magazine reports that stars including Aziz Ansari, director Steven Soderbergh and Orlando Bloom live or have lived in the same exclusive building where Taylor owns multiple apartments (though it adds that Orlando "allegedly sold his condo because of the throngs of fans and paparazzi attracted to the block by Swift's presence").

Other stars who live nearby include, according to Time, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lawrence and Taylor exes Jake Gyllenhaal and Harry Styles (they're in a converted warehouse five blocks away). The mag also notes that Beyonce and JAY-Z 's loft is a six-minute walk away.

Splash News

"People are concerned. Everyone's wondering what [Taylor will] do -- if she will connect the buildings for the garage access [as the townhouse has its own garage with a private entrance] or make a massive compound," another unnamed resident who lives nearby told the Post. "There was speculation on what she needs the new townhouse and second unit for. Some think [the townhouse] is for parking!"

The Post also notes that a commenter on the Tribeca Citizen website claimed that Taylor's security team has been annoying residents of the pricey building where she has multiple properties.

"There's one elevator and if she's coming or going, [her] bodyguards won't let anyone get in," the commenter wrote. "They'll hold the elevator on the top floor for 30 [minutes] waiting for her."

Taylor's rep did not return the Post's calls for comment.