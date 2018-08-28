After what has been a fairly tumultuous year for her, Tori Spelling has hired "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp to help her manage her life.

"Tori has been working with Teddi Mellencamp at 'All In by Teddi' and her team of coaches to focus on a healthy and balanced approach towards food and exercise," Tori's rep told Radar Online. "She is very proud of the work she has put in."

Since linking up with the reality TV star, Tori has lost "so much weight," a source told Radar.

The "90210" star's life of late hasn't exactly been a fairy tale. Earlier this year, on March 1, Tori's husband, Dean McDermott, called police because he felt his wife was having a "breakdown."

TMZ reported that Tori was being "very aggressive" when police arrived at her home. One source told the website that Tori was going through a "nervous breakdown."

A week later, Dean was again worried about his wife, and again called police. TMZ said Dean called authorities after his wife left the house. Police later showed up at her doctor's office, as did Dean, who was seen holding the couple's 1-year-old son, Beau.

Tori has also dealt with fairly severe financial problems of late, too.

Last year, the Mail Online reported that a judge ordered Tori and Dean to pay off a $220,000 debt to City National Bank.

Over the years, Tori and Dean have been riddled with money issues. In 2016, it was reported that the duo had been slapped with a federal tax lien for $707,487.30 in unpaid taxes for 2014.

Now, though, Tori hopes to find a more peaceful life with Teddi's help.

"When we aren't feeling our best, we can't perform at our best so this process makes us all very vulnerable and susceptible to change," the "Housewives" star has said in the past. "As the change occurs and I see the difference in my clients moods and confidence, that is where the magic happens."