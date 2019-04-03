1999 ACM Awards fashion flashback

Are you as excited as we are for the 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards? In honor of the 2019 ACM Awards, which air on April 7, Wonderwall.com is taking a peek back at 1999 to see who wore what on the red carpet... starting with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. This dynamic duo looked anything but blue in their complementary navy styles. Tim showed his playful side in a metallic pinstriped suit and black cowboy hat while Faith tickled our spidey senses in a sleeveless web-embellished gown with delicate sequin detail and a thigh-high slit. This legendary country music couple were also competing against each other in the same category for best album. Although neither won that particular award, they took home the best vocal event of the year trophy for their duet "Just To Hear You Say That You Love Me." Keep reading for more...

