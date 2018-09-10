Best recent fashion moments from all the 2018 Emmy nominees

We can't wait to see what the stars wear on the red carpet at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys on Sept. 17, 2018! In anticipation of the big event, Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the nominees' best fashion moments of late. First up, a vision in Valentino! "The Crown" actress Claire Foy, who's up for best actress in a drama series, looked amazing at the "First Man" premiere during the Venice Film Festival in August. The star wore a two-toned gown by the designer that featured a red cape detail atop a bubblegum pink ankle-length dress with delicate silver sandals that let the frock -- one of the best of the festival -- take center stage.

