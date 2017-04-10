Emma Watson's transformation from child star to stylish power player

Since she made her acting debut in 2001's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Emma Watson has successfully transitioned from darling child star to fierce fashionista. The actress has become not only a force on screen but also away from Hollywood as a Brown University grad, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and philanthropist. And she's done it all while looking enviably stylish! To mark Emma's 27th birthday on April 15, 2017, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the former child star's transformation from adolescent starlet to stylish power player...

