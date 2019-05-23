Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 Cannes Film Festival

From camp to Cannes! The Cannes Film Festival always takes place shortly after the Met Gala every year, and always delivers equally amazing fashion. But which stars excelled and which missed the mark this year? Wonderwall.com is rounding up the hits and misses, starting with the belle of the ball -- Elle Fanning! This year's youngest jury member came dressed to impress, bringing her Cannes fashion to a whole other level -- starting with this look from the premiere of "The Dead Don't Die" on May 14. The dreamy Gucci number featured a plunging neckline, a massive pansy centerpiece on the bodice and a beautiful cape detail. Elle added accessories to rival the beauty of this romantic look. Keep reading to see her unexpected ring choice and even more Cannes fashion...

