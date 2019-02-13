Fashion hits and misses for February 2019

It's February and love is in the air! But which celebrities' outfits did we adore and whose left us heartbroken? Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars of the month, starting with Rita Ora. Is it even a true miss list without Rita? We think not. She delivered her monthly fashion disaster at Spotify's Best New Artist 2019 party in Los Angeles on Feb. 7 when she walked the carpet in this heinous pink-and-orange feathered Marc Jacobs getup. Keep reading to see more of this month's fashion hits and misses...

