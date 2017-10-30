Fashion hits and misses for October 2017

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best and worst celeb style moments of October 2017, starting with the show-stopping Ralph Lauren menswear ensemble Blake Lively donned during an outing in New York City on Oct. 16. The blonde beauty practically stopped traffic when she stepped out in a gray plaid suit and matching coat, which she wore with a white button-down and tie, studded burgundy boots and a Michael Kors alligator handbag. While some fashion critics were divided over this getup, we only had one word for it: LOVE! Now keep reading for more of the biggest celeb style hits and misses of the month...

