2019 Emmy Awards: First-time Emmy nominees

The 2019 Emmy Awards are nearly upon us and, this year, there are a ton of first-time nominees! In anticipation of the Emmys on Sept. 22, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the newbie nominees, from acting heavyweights to relative newcomers... starting with Amy Adams. The 45-year-old star scored her first Emmy nom (shocking, we know) for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for her work as Camille Preaker on HBO's "Sharp Objects." Amy, a six-time Oscar nominee, has starred in celebrated films like "Julie & Julia," "The Fighter," "American Hustle," "Big Eyes," "Arrival" and "Vice." Keep reading for more...

