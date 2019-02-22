Ariel Winter laughs off trolls who think her feet are too big, plus more news

Ariel Winter laughs along with trolls taking aim at her feet

They look pretty normal to us, but Ariel Winter's feet became the subject of some serious trolling this week after the "Modern Family" star shared a photo from a recent shoot for Schon Magazine. The pretty, black and white pic showed the 21-year-old star slouching comfortably on a chair with one foot resting on the seat. That foot apparently looked off to some of her followers, though, and she quickly found her feed filled with a barrage of negative comments. Comments excerpted by Page Six ranged from nasty jabs about "Bigfoot" and a "T-Rex" to a suggestion she get "foot reduction surgery," likely a stab at the breast reduction surgery she's spoken publicly about having undergone. After the commentary got heated, fans started chiming in to assure Ariel both she and her feet look lovely as always. Ultimately, Ariel let the remarks roll off her back. "I'm literally a 6.5 and people are commenting I have like men's size 13 feet," she wrote, tossing in a laughing emoji. The post and its fallout come less than a month after a number of photos led followers to comment on her recent weight loss. "I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down," the actress responded. "I also didn't get plastic surgery. That is also not being supportive of women if you're just assuming something about the way they look."

