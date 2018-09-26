The most successful child stars

As the Lindsay Lohans and Shia LaBeoufs of the world have taught us, avoiding scandal is no easy task when you're a former child star. After all, growing up is hard enough without having millions of eyes watching your every move. Still, not everyone struggles to navigate the transition from the awkward teen years to adulthood in Hollywood -- take Zendaya, for instance. She first came to fame as a Disney star on "Shake It Up" and "K.C. Undercover." In celebration of Zendaya's 22nd birthday on Sept. 1, 2018, check out the other child stars who turned out OK!

RELATED: Child stars: Where are they now?