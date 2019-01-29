Ariel Winter claps back at body shamers over plastic surgery claims, plus more news

Ariel Winter responds to weight loss critics

The joys of coming of age on camera ... Ariel Winter, who spent years being targeted by trolls for her curves, spent part of her 21st birthday on Monday, Jan. 28, clapping back at critics of her apparent recent weight loss. A pair of Instagram posts from Sunday and Monday show the admittedly smaller star celebrating a friend's birthday and then, her own. The post from Sunday -- her first in a few weeks -- drew a slew of comments about her appearance, including lots of compliments. There were plenty of critical posts, too, though, accusing her of having become "too skinny" and worse. "I'm sorry you felt the need to so dramatically change your appearance. I liked you just as you were. I hope you are happy in your new body though," wrote one commenter (via People). "Nothing wrong with being honest and telling her we liked her better before 'the change' she was so beautiful before she started chopping up her body and if me saying so helps one gurl out here to feel beautiful who's thinking of PS its worth it," said another, indicating Ariel had gone under the knife to achieve her current physique. Ariel opened up to Glamour about having breast reduction surgery in 2015, having found her F-size chest was causing back, neck and spine problems and complicating her ability to get dressed without looking "a way I'm not intending to look." That experience might have informed her gracious response to the nasty comments. "I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn't what I think you were trying to do?" she replied. "I also didn't get plastic surgery. That is also not supportive of women if you're just assuming about the way they look." She also clapped back when someone accused her in early January of having used "coke and meth" to lose weight -- although that time, she went for a Katharine McPhee-style bit of sarcasm, writing: "My psychiatrist switched me from my previous anti depressant that didn't work and made me gain weight to coke/meth!! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it."

